Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.