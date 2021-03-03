For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
