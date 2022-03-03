 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

