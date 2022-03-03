For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Concord area should…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sh…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …