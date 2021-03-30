For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Concord. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degree…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly hig…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
This evening in Concord: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord communi…
Concord's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be war…