 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts