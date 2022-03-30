Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.