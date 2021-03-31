Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 40F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Thursday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.