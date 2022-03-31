 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

