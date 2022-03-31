For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on t…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will …
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs …
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. T…