Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.