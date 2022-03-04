Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Concord area should…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …