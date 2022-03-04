 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts