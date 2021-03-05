Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
