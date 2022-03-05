 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Concord will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

