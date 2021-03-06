 Skip to main content
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

