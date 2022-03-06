Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.