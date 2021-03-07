For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It look…