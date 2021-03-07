 Skip to main content
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

