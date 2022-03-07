 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

