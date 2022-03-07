Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
