Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.