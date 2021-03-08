For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
