 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts