Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
