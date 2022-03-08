Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.