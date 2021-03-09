 Skip to main content
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

