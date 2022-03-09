 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

