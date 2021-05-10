 Skip to main content
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

