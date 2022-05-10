 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts