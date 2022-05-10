For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
