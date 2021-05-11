Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will …
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 d…
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…