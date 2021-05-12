May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.