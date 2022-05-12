Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
