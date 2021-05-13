For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
