May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

