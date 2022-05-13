For the drive home in Concord: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
