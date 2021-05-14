 Skip to main content
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

