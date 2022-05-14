This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
