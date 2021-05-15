This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. C…
Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…