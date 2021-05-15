 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts