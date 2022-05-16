This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The Conco…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It shoul…
For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
For the drive home in Concord: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Win…