May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.