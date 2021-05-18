This evening in Concord: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
