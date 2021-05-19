May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.