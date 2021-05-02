May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.