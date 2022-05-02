This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
