For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
For the drive home in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 …
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…