May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

