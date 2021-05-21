May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.