May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.