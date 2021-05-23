Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.82. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tempe…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast …
This evening in Concord: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperature…