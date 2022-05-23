May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.