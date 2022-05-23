This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
