For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, tho…
This evening in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…