May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph.