Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
