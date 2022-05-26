 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts