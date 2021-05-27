May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.