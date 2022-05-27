Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Saturday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
