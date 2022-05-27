 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Saturday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts