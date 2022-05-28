May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.