Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 41% chance of rain i…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The UV inde…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. T…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The Concord area should see …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 22% …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's conditions…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Th…