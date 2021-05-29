May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.