This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
