This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
