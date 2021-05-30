This evening in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly clou…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, tho…
This evening in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednes…
Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are pred…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luck…