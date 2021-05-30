 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

