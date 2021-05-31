Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly clou…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow'…
This evening in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temper…
For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednes…
Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are pred…